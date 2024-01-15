January recipe from Town & Country: Miso Pork Sheet Pan Meal
Monday, January 15, 2024
Miso Pork Sheet Pan Meal
Elevate your weeknight meal with the fermented flavor of miso! Cooking everything on one pan makes clean up a snap without sacrificing flavor.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Cook Time: 25 Minutes
Yield: 2-4 Servings
INGREDIENTS
Marinade:
¼ cup white miso
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon oil (olive, avocado, or vegetable)
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
1 pork tenderloin, chunked or sliced
Broccoli and/or cauliflower florets
2 sweet potatoes, cubed (preferably Okinawa purple)
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Fermented carrots, optional
¼ cup white miso
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon oil (olive, avocado, or vegetable)
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1 garlic clove, minced
1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
1 pork tenderloin, chunked or sliced
Broccoli and/or cauliflower florets
2 sweet potatoes, cubed (preferably Okinawa purple)
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Fermented carrots, optional
|Miso pork
Photo courtesy Town & Country
PREPARATION
STEP 1
For marinade combine miso, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, garlic and ginger in a bowl.
STEP 2
Add pork tenderloin pieces to marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
STEP 3
Preheat oven to 400°F.
STEP 4
Coat sheet pan with pan spray, parchment paper, or foil. Toss sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread on half of sheet pan. Bake for 10 minutes, giving them a head start because they take the longest to cook.
STEP 5
Toss broccoli and cauliflower with olive oil, salt and pepper. Remove sheet pan from oven. Give sweet potatoes a toss to flip and rotate on pan. Add marinated pork pieces and vegetables.
STEP 6
Bake for about 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender and pork is cooked. Serve with fermented carrots.
OPTIONS
This recipe would also work well with chicken, steak, shrimp, fish or tofu.
This pork would also be delicious cooked on the grill. Just leave the tenderloin whole before marinating!
The Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133 - look for the silo!
This pork would also be delicious cooked on the grill. Just leave the tenderloin whole before marinating!
The Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133 - look for the silo!
0 comments:
Post a Comment