January recipe from Town & Country: Miso Pork Sheet Pan Meal

Miso Pork Sheet Pan Meal

Marinade:

¼ cup white miso

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oil (olive, avocado, or vegetable)

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger



1 pork tenderloin, chunked or sliced

Broccoli and/or cauliflower florets

2 sweet potatoes, cubed (preferably Okinawa purple)

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Fermented carrots, optional

Miso pork

Photo courtesy Town & Country

STEP 1For marinade combine miso, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, garlic and ginger in a bowl.STEP 2Add pork tenderloin pieces to marinade. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.STEP 3Preheat oven to 400°F.STEP 4Coat sheet pan with pan spray, parchment paper, or foil. Toss sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread on half of sheet pan. Bake for 10 minutes, giving them a head start because they take the longest to cook.STEP 5Toss broccoli and cauliflower with olive oil, salt and pepper. Remove sheet pan from oven. Give sweet potatoes a toss to flip and rotate on pan. Add marinated pork pieces and vegetables.STEP 6Bake for about 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender and pork is cooked. Serve with fermented carrots.