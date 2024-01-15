Impaired drivers cause collision on I-5 that totals five cars and sends four people to hospitals

On Sunday, January 14, 2024 around 3:45pm, a vehicle was traveling on southbound I-5 by the bus barn when it hit the left-side concrete Jersey barrier.





The car came to rest blocking the center lane.





The driver left the car with no lights on and fled the scene on foot.





A second vehicle driven by Angelananlene Stovall, 58, of Lynnwood struck the rear of the first vehicle and came to rest in the HOV lane.





The abandoned vehicle was struck by a third vehicle, driven by Jorgin Cedeno Chinchilla, 37, of Lynnwood, and pushed to the left.





A fourth vehicle, driven by Issiaga Diallo, 44, of SeaTac, attempted to avoid the collision and struck a fifth vehicle on the passenger side, driven by Gary Giuffrida, 67, of Briar. Both those vehicles were able to pull to the right side of the freeway.





Stovall, in the second vehicle, was injured and transported to Swedish Edmonds.





In the third vehicle, Cedeno was injured but not transported; however his passenger Priscilla Rodriguez was injured and transported to a hospital. He was arrested for DUI.





The driver of the fourth vehicle, Diallo, was not injured, nor was the driver of the fifth vehicle. However, the passenger in the fifth vehicle, Patricia Giuffrida, 66, was injured and transported to Swedish Edmonds.





The roadway was closed for four hours and forty-four minutes and all vehicles were listed as totalled and towed from the scene.







