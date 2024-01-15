Art by Whitney Potter: Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday, January 15, 2024

Martin Luther King Jr. (born Michael King Jr.; January 15, 1929 – April 4, 1968) was an American Baptist minister, activist, and political philosopher who was one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. 

A Black church leader and a son of early civil rights activist and minister Martin Luther King Sr., King advanced civil rights for people of color in the United States through the use of nonviolent resistance and nonviolent civil disobedience against Jim Crow laws and other forms of discrimination in the United States.

A holiday in his honor is celebrated on the Monday closest to his January 15th birthday.

In 2024 the holiday does fall on his actual date of birth.


