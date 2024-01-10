Urban League to operate severe weather shelter in Shoreline starting Wednesday

St. Dunstan's to host emergency shelter again

St. Dunstan's Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 will once again house a severe weather shelter but this time it will be staffed by the Urban League instead of local volunteers.





It will open on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8pm for single adults and couples. Walk-ins are welcome but calling ahead to confirm a bed is available strongly encouraged. (206) 837 - 2746





As with most emergency shelters, guests will need to leave by 7am the next day.





It will be open this time from January 10 - 16, 2024.





The King County Regional Homeless Authority has been working with Urban League and St. Dunstan's to set up the North King County Severe Weather Shelter since the previous shelter, staffed by volunteers from NUHSA, closed down at the end of winter weather in 2023.





Current information about shelter operations can be found at the KCRHA shelter page

