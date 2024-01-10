Candidate lists now complete for March 12 Presidential Primary in Washington state
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
The state Democratic Party submitted three candidate names: Joseph R. Biden Jr., Dean Phillips, and Marianne Williamson.
The Washington State Republican Party submitted five candidate names for the Presidential Primary: Donald J. Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie.
In the Presidential Primary, each voter will be required to sign a party declaration on their ballot envelope to have their vote counted.
Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.
In the Presidential Primary, each voter will be required to sign a party declaration on their ballot envelope to have their vote counted.
Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.
The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
0 comments:
Post a Comment