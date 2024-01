Candidate lists now complete for March 12 Presidential Primary in Washington state

OLYMPIA — The Office of the Secretary of State announced that candidate lists are now complete for the statewide March 12 Presidential Primary ballot.

The state Democratic Party submitted three candidate names: Joseph R. Biden Jr., Dean Phillips, and Marianne Williamson.

The Washington State Republican Party submitted five candidate names for the Presidential Primary: Donald J. Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie.In the Presidential Primary, each voter will be required to sign a party declaration on their ballot envelope to have their vote counted.