Shoreline Chief Kelly Park on National Law Enforcement Day

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

I want to take a moment to reflect on my journey as a law enforcement officer, and express my appreciation for the incredible workforce that I have the honor to lead as your Shoreline Police chief.

More than two decades ago, I made the life-changing decision to become a police officer. It was a calling that ignited a passion within me to serve and protect my community. 

From the beginning, I knew that this profession was not just a job, but a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Today, I invite you to join me in celebrating our Shoreline Police Officers and every law enforcement officer. I am grateful for the dedication, professionalism, and compassion that each member of our work force brings to their role.

Thank you for everything you do to make our community a better and safer place!

--Kelly Park, Chief of Shoreline Police


