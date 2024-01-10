Vision professionals needed for King County Health Clinic

Wednesday, January 10, 2024


The King County Health Clinic is in need of vision volunteers for the giant, free clinic at Seattle Center on 
  • Thursday February 15
  • Friday February 16
  • Sunday February 18
We want our 9th year be the best yet, however our vision volunteer numbers are not adequate at the moment. We need YOUR help to provide essential care, and we can use your fellow staff members’ and professional contacts' talents as well.
  1. For those who are already signed up, thank you! Can you do an additional day? Can you recruit others to join you?
  2. If you have been intending to sign up, please do so now and encourage others too!
  3. If you cannot attend this year, consider finding someone to fill in for you.
Spread the word, and lets get this clinic fully staffed



Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  