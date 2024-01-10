Vision professionals needed for King County Health Clinic



The King County Health Clinic is in need of vision volunteers for the giant, free clinic at Seattle Center on The King County Health Clinic is in need of vision volunteers for the giant, free clinic at Seattle Center on

Thursday February 15

Friday February 16

Sunday February 18

We want our 9th year be the best yet, however our vision volunteer numbers are not adequate at the moment. We need YOUR help to provide essential care, and we can use your fellow staff members’ and professional contacts' talents as well.

For those who are already signed up, thank you! Can you do an additional day? Can you recruit others to join you? If you have been intending to sign up, please do so now and encourage others too! If you cannot attend this year, consider finding someone to fill in for you.

Spread the word, and lets get this clinic fully staffed











