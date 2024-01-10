County Council approves new leadership, committee assignments for 2024
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
|King County Councilmember
Rod Dembowski, Council District 1
Councilmember Dave Upthegrove will remain chair of the Council in 2024, while Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Girmay Zahilay will serve as vice chairs.
As part of the reorganization, the Law, Justice, Health and Human Services Committee was split up into two committees – Law and Justice, and Health and Human Services.
Full committee assignments are listed below by member, including two new members – Teresa Mosqueda and Jorge L. Barón – who were sworn in on Tuesday as well:
As part of the reorganization, the Law, Justice, Health and Human Services Committee was split up into two committees – Law and Justice, and Health and Human Services.
Full committee assignments are listed below by member, including two new members – Teresa Mosqueda and Jorge L. Barón – who were sworn in on Tuesday as well:
Rod Dembowski, District 1 - Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, Kenmore, Bothell, Kirkland.
- Chair of Transportation, Economy and Environment;
- Vice Chair of Budget and Fiscal Management;
- member of Law and Justice,
- Committee of the Whole
- Girmay Zahilay, District 2: Chair of Budget and Fiscal Management; Vice Chair of Full Council, Local Services and Land Use, Employment and Administration; member of Health and Human Services, Regional Policy and Committee of the Whole
- Sarah Perry, District 3: Chair of Local Services and Land Use; Vice Chair of Health and Human Services; member of Budget and Fiscal Management and Committee of the Whole
- Jorge L. Barón, District 4: Chair of Law and Justice; Vice Chair of Committee of the Whole; member of Budget and Fiscal Management, Health and Human Services, Transportation, Economy and Environment, Regional Transit
- Dave Upthegrove, District 5: Chair of Full Council, Employment and Administration; Vice Chair of Government Accountability and Oversight; member of Committee of the Whole, Regional Transit, Regional Water Quality
- Claudia Balducci, District 6: Chair of Committee of the Whole, Regional Water Quality; Vice Chair of Law and Justice; member of Budget and Fiscal Management, Transportation, Economy and Environment, Government Accountability and Oversight, Regional Policy
- Pete von Reichbauer, District 7: Chair of Government Accountability and Oversight, Regional Policy; member of Committee of the Whole, Transportation, Economy and Environment, Employment and Administration
- Teresa Mosqueda, District 8: Chair of Health and Human Services, Regional Transit; Vice Chair of Transportation, Economy and Environment; member of Budget and Fiscal Management, Committee of the Whole, Local Services and Land Use, Employment and Administration
- Reagan Dunn, District 9: Vice Chair of Full Council; member of Law and Justice, Local Services and Land Use, Committee of the Whole, Government Accountability and Oversight, Regional Water Quality
0 comments:
Post a Comment