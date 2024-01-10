County Council approves new leadership, committee assignments for 2024

King County Councilmember

The King County Council on Tuesday approved its reorganization motion, which sets out Council leadership and committee assignments for the year.





Councilmember Dave Upthegrove will remain chair of the Council in 2024, while Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Girmay Zahilay will serve as vice chairs.



As part of the reorganization, the Law, Justice, Health and Human Services Committee was split up into two committees – Law and Justice, and Health and Human Services.



Full committee assignments are listed below by member, including two new members – Teresa Mosqueda and Jorge L. Barón – who were sworn in on Tuesday as well:





Rod Dembowski, District 1 - Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, Kenmore, Bothell, Kirkland.