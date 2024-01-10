Chris Roberts elected mayor at first 2024 meeting of Shoreline City Council

Shoreline District Court Judge Raul Martinez (left) performs the oath of office to Councilmembers Keith Scully, Annette Ademasu and Betsy Robertson



At the first regular Shoreline City Council meeting of 2024, Shoreline District Court Judge Raul Martinez performed the oath of office ceremony to swear in Keith Scully, Annette Ademasu and Betsy Robertson.









Councilmember In comments, Judge Martinez said, “We're grateful that these three individuals stopped to ask themselves the question. What am I doing for others? And we're grateful that they accepted the challenge of serving as our elected council members.”Councilmember Keith Scully was first elected to the City Council in 2015 and was reelected after running unopposed in 2023. He served as mayor in 2022 and 2023. Councilmember Betsy Robertson was appointed to the council in 2019 and elected in 2019. She ran unopposed in 2023. Councilmember Annette Ademasu was elected to the council in 2023 after winning in the only opposed contest.









In Shoreline's form of government, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are chosen by the City Council, rather than being elected directly. The Mayor runs the council meetings and represents the city at public events and regional groups.





Deputy Mayor Laura Mork The council voted to extend the city's moratorium on Bus Bases after hearing public comments from representatives from King County Metro and Black Brandt LLC, the owners of the Access Bus Base in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.









The council also heard a staff update on the city’s new Human Service Strategic Plan which will for the first time provide a coordinated plan for addressing homelessness and behavior health services in Shoreline. The city is involved in litigation after halting the sale of the Ridgecrest bus base to Metro Transit. In public comments, Metro and Black Brandt again pleaded with the city not to extend the moratorium and warned of possible further litigation and disruption to bus service for disabled riders in the north King County region. For more details, see previous reporting in the Shoreline Area News The council also heard a staff update on the city’s new Human Service Strategic Plan which will for the first time provide a coordinated plan for addressing homelessness and behavior health services in Shoreline.

Shoreline's human services staff compared to other cities in the region.

Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline

In In the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey , Shoreline residents ranked homelessness and human services as the number one and number three services that should receive the most emphasis. Nevertheless, staff presented data showing that the number of city staff Shoreline dedicates to human services is lower than the average for other cities in the region.



