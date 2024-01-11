The Boys in the Boat opens at the Edmonds Theatre on Friday January 12, 2024

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Starting this Friday, January 12, 2024, THE BOYS IN THE BOAT, based on a true story and directed by George Clooney, starring Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner, opens at the Edmonds Theatre.

In 2014 when it was published, all three local libraries had book groups reading The Boys in the Boat, and the author, Daniel James Brown, spoke at Third Place Commons.

See the incredible true story that has everyone cheering and applauding.

PG-13 2023 - Sport/Drama - 2h 3m
  • Fri, 1/12 = 3:30pm, 6:30pm
  • Sat, 1/13 = 3:30pm, 6:30pm
  • Sun, 1/14 = 3:30pm (w/captions), 6:30pm
  • Mon, 1/15 = Closed
  • Tues, 1/16 = 3:30pm, 6:30pm
  • Wed, 1/17 = 3:30pm, 6:30pm
  • Thurs, 1/18 = 3:30pm Only
The Edmonds Theatre is an historic movie theater established in 1923. Located in downtown Edmonds at 415 Main St, Edmonds WA 98020 there are half a dozen restaurants within walking distance of the theatre (see map)


Posted by DKH at 1:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  