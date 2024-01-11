The Boys in the Boat opens at the Edmonds Theatre on Friday January 12, 2024
Thursday, January 11, 2024
THE BOYS IN THE BOAT, based on a true story and directed by George Clooney, starring Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner, opens at the Edmonds Theatre.
In 2014 when it was published, all three local libraries had book groups reading The Boys in the Boat, and the author, Daniel James Brown, spoke at Third Place Commons.
See the incredible true story that has everyone cheering and applauding.
PG-13 2023 - Sport/Drama - 2h 3m
- Fri, 1/12 = 3:30pm, 6:30pm
- Sat, 1/13 = 3:30pm, 6:30pm
- Sun, 1/14 = 3:30pm (w/captions), 6:30pm
- Mon, 1/15 = Closed
- Tues, 1/16 = 3:30pm, 6:30pm
- Wed, 1/17 = 3:30pm, 6:30pm
- Thurs, 1/18 = 3:30pm Only
The Edmonds Theatre is an historic movie theater established in 1923. Located in downtown Edmonds at 415 Main St, Edmonds WA 98020 there are half a dozen restaurants within walking distance of the theatre (see map)
