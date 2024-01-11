Police seek teens painting graffiti in Horizon View Park
Thursday, January 11, 2024
|Photo courtesy LFPPD
The Lake Forest Park Police Department would like your help in identifying the subjects observed graffitiing the water tower at Horizon View Park during the early morning hours of January 1, 2024.
|Photo courtesy LFPPD
The subjects are believed to live within proximity to the park and may be students at Shorecrest H.S.
|Photo courtesy LFPPD
This is not an isolated incident, and the PD has received several reports of repeated graffiti and property destruction at Horizon View Park costing thousands of dollars to repair.
|Photo courtesy LFPPD
Please email Ofc. Robles if you have any information that would help in identifying these teens.
Case Number 2023-0037
