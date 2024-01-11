Jobs: WSDOT Business Development Engineer (TE4)

WSDOT





This position’s main purpose is to support the Fish Passage (FP) Pre-Design Manager by serving as the Agency’s representative who directly supervises engineers, oversees, and delegates assignments, and helps manage the pre-design phase of fish barrier removal projects in Northwest Region SnoKing Area in order to ensure timely delivery.









Under the supervision of the Fish Passage (FP) Pre-Design Manager this position is responsible for managing the Northwest Region (NWR) General Engineering Consultant (GEC) agreement. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$84,117 - $113,097 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 4 to serve as the Business Development Engineer in Shoreline WA.