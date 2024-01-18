Stormray Boys Wrestling takes down Cedarcrest 46-28

Matbeal Dinka @ Lads & Lasses Tournament in Fife. Photo by Tricia Norton



By Tricia Norton









Freshman Matbeal Dinka came through with a major decision over Cedarcrest’s Benjamin Langley.





Masa Taura, Sky Klein and James Nottingham all delivered with first round pins in their back to back matches.





Junior Oli Dalan and senior Brennan Carl both fought hard and lost in decisions. The Stormray robust lineup helped solidify the win by taking 4 straight forfeits from the Cedarcrest team.



Stormrays will host Lynnwood (Boys & Girls) for their final home dual of the season on Thursday January 18, 2024.



Shorewood took the mat on Tuesday night down two varsity wrestlers. But despite that, the Stormrays mustered up some big wins for a great finish.