Republic Services collection for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 is canceled

Thursday, January 18, 2024


The City of Lake Forest Park has received the following message from Republic Services:

Due to hazardous road conditions and our commitment to public safety, as well as our drivers' safety, we will not be able to service customers as scheduled. 

We will collect double the regular amount on your next regular collection day.

How to Prepare Extras:
  • All garbage must be bagged and securely tied closed.
  • Recycling may be placed in paper bags, cardboard boxes or additional cans.
  • Compostables may be bagged in paper bags, cardboard boxes or additional cans.
  • All extras must be clearly labeled “Garbage”, “Recycle”, “Yard Waste”. No food scraps may be placed outside the Republic Services cart.

