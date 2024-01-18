Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Engineer 2









Job description and application





This position supports the organization’s mission by ensuring highway projects are built in compliance with contract documents and Mandatory Standards. This is accomplished by inspecting contract work to assure compliance, keeping accurate, complete, and detailed field records, ensuring that environmental regulations are being adhered to and work is performed in a safe manner.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$62,596 - $92,836 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking two Transportation Engineers in Shoreline, WA. This position is critical in fostering a respectful and healthy work environment with focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.