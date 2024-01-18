Donate to food drive Saturday January 20, 2024
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Join us in feeding our community with food donations Saturday January 20, 2024 from 11am -1pm at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church, upper church parking lot, 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177.
All donations go to the Edmonds Food Bank with particular requests for:
- Canned fish
- Shelf stable milk
- Baby formula
- Rice (esp jasmine, basmati)
- Tortillas (wheat or corn)
- Tomato sauce and paste
