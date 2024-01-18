Donate to food drive Saturday January 20, 2024

Thursday, January 18, 2024

FOOD DRIVE

Join us in feeding our community with food donations Saturday January 20, 2024 from 11am -1pm at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church, upper church parking lot, 1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177.

All donations go to the Edmonds Food Bank with particular requests for:
  • Canned fish
  • Shelf stable milk
  • Baby formula
  • Rice (esp jasmine, basmati)
  • Tortillas (wheat or corn)
  • Tomato sauce and paste


