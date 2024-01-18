Shoreline Schools two hours late on Wednesday and afternoon buses on snow routes

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Because of weather and anticipated road conditions, Shoreline Schools will start two hours late on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 - and afternoon buses will be on snow routes.

Late start details here

Buses on Snow Routes Afternoon of Jan. 17

Due to current road conditions, afternoon buses on Wednesday, January 17 will run on snow routes for all Shoreline School District schools.

There will be no afternoon activity buses today (middle schools only).

We anticipate schools will operate on normal schedules on Thursday, January 18; however, buses will operate on snow routes on Thursday.

Find your child's snow route stop and drop-off time at: ssd412.org/snowroutes.


