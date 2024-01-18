Snow, sleet, rain, and nothing
Thursday, January 18, 2024
|Snowfall at Horizon View Park
Photo by Gordon Snyder
None of the snow reached the ground. It either melted on contact or evaporated in the air. My kind of snow.
But Gordon Snyder captured the snowfall in Horizon View Park, which is one of the highest points around. I forgot to check with North City and Ridgecrest.
Tomorrow the roads may be treacherous. Schools are on a two hour late start and there are reports of roads being treated.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment