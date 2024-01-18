Snow, sleet, rain, and nothing

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Snowfall at Horizon View Park
Photo by Gordon Snyder
I'm impressed that someone actually had snow on the ground. Here in the lowlands we had a couple of minutes of lovely snowfall, then sleet, then rain, then the usual drizzle.

None of the snow reached the ground. It either melted on contact or evaporated in the air. My kind of snow.

But Gordon Snyder captured the snowfall in Horizon View Park, which is one of the highest points around. I forgot to check with North City and Ridgecrest.

Tomorrow the roads may be treacherous. Schools are on a two hour late start and there are reports of roads being treated. 

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  