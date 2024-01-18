Snow, sleet, rain, and nothing

Snowfall at Horizon View Park

Photo by Gordon Snyder I'm impressed that someone actually had snow on the ground. Here in the lowlands we had a couple of minutes of lovely snowfall, then sleet, then rain, then the usual drizzle. I'm impressed that someone actually had snow on the ground. Here in the lowlands we had a couple of minutes of lovely snowfall, then sleet, then rain, then the usual drizzle.





None of the snow reached the ground. It either melted on contact or evaporated in the air. My kind of snow.





But Gordon Snyder captured the snowfall in Horizon View Park, which is one of the highest points around. I forgot to check with North City and Ridgecrest.





Tomorrow the roads may be treacherous. Schools are on a two hour late start and there are reports of roads being treated.





--Diane Hettrick







