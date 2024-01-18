Death at Echo Lake Park
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Echo Lake Park
Both Shoreline PD and Shoreline FD responded to the area.
Unfortunately, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The case of death was not known at the time and the King County Medical Examiner was called.
The Medical Examiner took possession of the body and will determine the proximate cause of the death as well as confirm the identity of the person.
The person found was described as an 18–21-year-old male.
