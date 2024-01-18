Death at Echo Lake Park

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Echo Lake Park photo by Gidget Terpstra
On Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 5:06am a community member called 911 to report a man down at Echo Lake Park, located at 19901 Ashworth Way N. 

Both Shoreline PD and Shoreline FD responded to the area. 

Unfortunately, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The case of death was not known at the time and the King County Medical Examiner was called. 

The Medical Examiner took possession of the body and will determine the proximate cause of the death as well as confirm the identity of the person.

The person found was described as an 18–21-year-old male.


