Shorewood athlete in running for HeraldNet Athlete of the Week
Thursday, January 18, 2024
|Libby Norton making a pin.
Photo by Rachel Kidd
The top 5 are profiled, then the public votes.
In the running for January 8-14: Shorewood wrestler Libby Norton.
It appears they have been watching too many television commercials because her name is listed as Libbty but it's correct in the poll list farther down in the article.
Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.
