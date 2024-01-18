Shorewood athlete in running for HeraldNet Athlete of the Week

Libby Norton making a pin.

Photo by Rachel Kidd The Everett Herald runs a weekly poll for Athlete of the Week. The nominees are selected based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. The Everett Herald runs a weekly poll for Athlete of the Week. The nominees are selected based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations.





The top 5 are profiled, then the public votes.





In the running for January 8-14: Shorewood wrestler Libby Norton.









It appears they have been watching too many television commercials because her name is listed as Libbty but it's correct in the poll list farther down in the article.





Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.







