Shoreline City Council meetings Monday, January 22, 2024

January 22, 2024 City Council Workshop Dinner Meeting





You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.

Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84583314568

Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 845 8331 4568



Location: Shoreline City Hall Conference Room 303

17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133



Link to Meeting Agenda



Hopelink,

the Center for Human Services, and

Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness. This will furnish an opportunity for each organization to provide information about their organization, their impact in the Shoreline community and information on the changing human services landscape.



January 22, 2024 City Council Regular Meeting



Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341

Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341 Council is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment

In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of public comment (around 7:15pm), and

remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.

Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment

Submit Written Public Comment The Consent Calendar includes, among other routine items,



c) Adoption of Resolution No. 517 - Amending the Council Rules of Procedure.The following changes will be made:



Regarding General Decorum:



Any person making disruptive, impertinent, slanderous or threatening remarks while addressing the Council during public comment or public testimony that disrupt, disturb, or otherwise renders orderly conduct of the meeting unfeasible shall be asked to leave the Council Chambers by the Presiding Officer and barred from further audience before the Council for that meeting. If the person is participating in the meeting remotely, the Presiding Officer shall ask the City Clerk to remove them from their permission to talk in the videoconferencing application.



Regarding Public Testimony:



Members of the public may address the City Council in-person in the Council Chambers or remotely through the telephone or online at the beginning of any Regular Meeting under Agenda Item 6 Public Comment.



There is one Study Item: (a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 1005 - Fee Schedule for Transportation Impact Fees



Although the Fee schedule has been adjusted since its July 2014 establishment, this ordinance will include an updated rate schedule.



Link to Agenda:

https://shoreline.granicus.com/AgendaViewer.php?view_id=4&event_id=1535



--Pam Cross





A Shoreline City Council Workshop Dinner Meeting will be held in Conference Room 303 on Monday, January 22, 2024 using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.