Shoreline City Council meetings Monday, January 22, 2024
Thursday, January 18, 2024
A Shoreline City Council Workshop Dinner Meeting will be held in Conference Room 303 on Monday, January 22, 2024 using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed.
You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84583314568
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 845 8331 4568
Date: 01/22/2024 5:45 pm - 6:45 pm
Location: Shoreline City Hall Conference Room 303
17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Link to Meeting Agenda
This Dinner Meeting will be with representatives from the City’s three primary human services partners in the Shoreline community:
- Hopelink,
- the Center for Human Services, and
- Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness.
January 22, 2024 City Council Regular Meeting
Following the Dinner Meeting, the Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting will be held at 7:00pm in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341
- In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of public comment (around 7:15pm), and
- remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
- Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment
- Submit Written Public Comment
c) Adoption of Resolution No. 517 - Amending the Council Rules of Procedure.The following changes will be made:
Regarding General Decorum:
Any person making disruptive, impertinent, slanderous or threatening remarks while addressing the Council during public comment or public testimony that disrupt, disturb, or otherwise renders orderly conduct of the meeting unfeasible shall be asked to leave the Council Chambers by the Presiding Officer and barred from further audience before the Council for that meeting. If the person is participating in the meeting remotely, the Presiding Officer shall ask the City Clerk to remove them from their permission to talk in the videoconferencing application.
Regarding Public Testimony:
Members of the public may address the City Council in-person in the Council Chambers or remotely through the telephone or online at the beginning of any Regular Meeting under Agenda Item 6 Public Comment.
During the Public Comment portion of the meeting, individuals may speak to agenda items or any other topic matter pertaining to City business except those scheduled for a Public Hearing or pertaining to a quasi- judicial action.
There is one Study Item: (a) Discussion of Ordinance No. 1005 - Fee Schedule for Transportation Impact Fees
Although the Fee schedule has been adjusted since its July 2014 establishment, this ordinance will include an updated rate schedule.
Link to Agenda:
https://shoreline.granicus.com/AgendaViewer.php?view_id=4&event_id=1535
--Pam Cross
