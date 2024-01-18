Kaleidoscope Play & Learn at Mountlake Terrace Library for children birth through 5 every Wednesday

Photo courtesy Wonderland

Do you have a child age birth through 5?





Join Wonderland for a Kaleidoscope Play & Learn at Mountlake Terrace Library every Wednesday from 10-11am.





Play & Learn is full of engaging activities designed to foster your child’s development, and groups are open to children of all abilities.





Groups are free to join, no pre-registration required.











