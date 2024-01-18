Kaleidoscope Play & Learn at Mountlake Terrace Library for children birth through 5 every Wednesday

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Photo courtesy Wonderland

Do you have a child age birth through 5? 

Join Wonderland for a Kaleidoscope Play & Learn at Mountlake Terrace Library every Wednesday from 10-11am. 

Play & Learn is full of engaging activities designed to foster your child’s development, and groups are open to children of all abilities. 

Groups are free to join, no pre-registration required.



Posted by DKH at 1:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  