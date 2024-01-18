Kaleidoscope Play & Learn at Mountlake Terrace Library for children birth through 5 every Wednesday
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Join Wonderland for a Kaleidoscope Play & Learn at Mountlake Terrace Library every Wednesday from 10-11am.
Play & Learn is full of engaging activities designed to foster your child’s development, and groups are open to children of all abilities.
Groups are free to join, no pre-registration required.
Mountlake Terrace Library 23300 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace WA 98043
