After Hours at Aurora Borealis with the Chamber of Commerce January 18, 2024

Chamber of Commerce After Hours at Aurora Borealis

Discover all the fun you can have at Aurora Borealis! Not only is Aurora Borealis a great place for food and drinks, they also offer activities like trivia, salsa dancing, sports viewing events, and unique music & comedy performances.





Need space for a private event? Aurora Borealis is the place. This is Shoreline's event venue for all things great and small.





Enter through the west entrance - above on Aurora Ave. Once inside, proceed downstairs to visit with your Chamber friends!





Aurora Borealis' new signature drinks will be available, and you can order from their happy hour menu.





Plus - 3 gift cards will be given to lucky attendees who stick around for a door prize drawing.





Invite your friends to come and discover the awesome dining and entertainment that's available in Shoreline!













Thursday, January 18, 20245:00pm - 6:30pm