Do you know where your water main shutoff is?
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
|Copper pipes cannot expand when frozen
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
"Know where your water main shut off is! We have responded to many of these calls which happen as these copper pipes cannot expand when frozen."
North City Water Commissioner Patty Hale says that in case of broken water pipes:
The water meter box is located at the property edge. Shut-off is on the private property side in the box.
Most homes also have a shut off located just inside the foundation of their homes. That could be in the crawl space, basement or some are located in the garage.
