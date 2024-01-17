Shoreline fire responds to 263 calls over the four day weekend

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Fire engine at residential fire in Shoreline
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

What a weekend of calls! We actually hired in more firefighters to help respond to all of these emergencies.

Here are our calls from Friday the 12th - Monday the 15th.
  • Automatic Fire Alarms - 57
  • Dumpster Fire - 1
  • Flooding - 47
  • Haz - 1
  • Mutual Aid (out of district) - 1
  • Motor Vehicle Collision - 2
  • Natural Gas - 2
  • Service Call (stuck in an elevator) - 4
  • Smoke/Burn Complaint - 3
  • Smoke in a Multi Family - 1
  • Structure Fire Residential and Multi Family - 2
  • Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 2
  • Aid - 100
  • Medic - 35
  • Cardiac Arrest - 5
Totaling - 263

Last year for the same time frame, we responded to 139 calls.

Stay safe!


