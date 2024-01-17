Shoreline fire responds to 263 calls over the four day weekend
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
|Fire engine at residential fire in Shoreline
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
What a weekend of calls! We actually hired in more firefighters to help respond to all of these emergencies.
Here are our calls from Friday the 12th - Monday the 15th.
- Automatic Fire Alarms - 57
- Dumpster Fire - 1
- Flooding - 47
- Haz - 1
- Mutual Aid (out of district) - 1
- Motor Vehicle Collision - 2
- Natural Gas - 2
- Service Call (stuck in an elevator) - 4
- Smoke/Burn Complaint - 3
- Smoke in a Multi Family - 1
- Structure Fire Residential and Multi Family - 2
- Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 2
- Aid - 100
- Medic - 35
- Cardiac Arrest - 5
Last year for the same time frame, we responded to 139 calls.
Stay safe!
