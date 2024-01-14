State Fire Marshal: Candle hazards and safety
Olympia– Candles are pretty to look at and provide lighting, but they are a cause of many residential fires and fire deaths.
Photo by Nicola Fioravanti on Unsplash
Lit candles are also used in religious services, both in places of worship and at home, and should be handled with care.
The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind everyone that a candle is considered an open flame and can easily ignite anything that can burn.
The SFMO would like to remind everyone about candle safety –
Nationally, an average of 20 home candle fires are reported each day. In 2022, Washington State reported 2,010 fire incidents caused by open flames that resulted in over $21 million in damage.
- Blow out candles when you leave the room or go to bed.
- Blow out candles when you leave the room or go to bed.
- When using candles, ensure that they are placed in a sturdy candle holder. If handheld, candles should not be passed from one person to another.
- Lit candles should not be placed in windows where a blind or curtain could catch fire.
- Keep candles at least one foot away from items that can burn.
- Never use a candle if medical oxygen is used in a home.
- Don’t leave children alone in a room with at burning candle and keep matches and lighters up high and out of children’s reach.
- When used for religious services, burning candles on or near tables, alters, or shrines, must be watched by an adult. If a candle must burn continuously for any services, ensure that it is enclosed in a glass container and placed in a sink, on a metal tray, or in a deep basin filled with water.
- Don’t burn a candle all the way down – put it out before it gets too close to the holder or candle container.
- Consider using battery powered flameless candles that simulate the real candle feel.
