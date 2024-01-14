Harvest Wonton Noodles

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Harvest Won Ton Noodles celebrates one year in business

Located a few blocks north of Shoreline on SR 99 (Aurora) in Edmonds' International District, Harvest Wonton Noodle is a family run restaurant celebrating its first year in business.

The Ko family immigrated here from Hong Kong. Sam Ko had 30 years of experience in the kitchen industry building his skills. Sam's wife Idy and daughter Aurysia are an important part of the business.

Our food is different from others because we want our customers to feel at home with an exchange of a plated dish making a difference to their day. Building meaningful connections and community around our Edmonds and PNW area telling our family story of Hong Kong authentic food.

Beef chow fun

All our dumplings, wontons are made fresh daily handmade

Here are some customer favorites - Chow Fun with Beef, Spicy Dumplings, Wonton Beef Brisket Noodle Soup, Curry Beef Brisket Rice, Seafood Dan Dan Noodle. 

Dumplings

Harvest Won Ton Noodles
22931 Hwy 99 Edmonds, WA 98026
Telephone : 425-967-3899

Hours: 
  • Tuesday to Thursday 11:00am - 8:30pm
  • Friday - Sunday : 11:00am  -  9pm
  • CLOSED - MONDAY

