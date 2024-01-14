A Thick Description of Harry Smith, Vol.1 at the UW School of Drama January 19-28, 2024
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By Carlos Murillo, Directed by Nick O’Leary
January 19-28, 2024
Warnings: Haze, amplified sound, mild mature themes, and sexual content.
Tickets, Contact & Accessibility:
The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D.
4045 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Step into the enchanting world of the proto-psychedelic masterpiece, a captivating journey through the eclectic life of Harry Everett Smith — filmmaker, musicologist, painter, anthropologist, collector, occultist, and fabulist.
Dates & Performances:
Tickets: $10-$20 | Buy Tickets here
Carlos Murillo (Playwright): "In the age of forgotten playwrights, Javier C's absence intrigued me. ‘A Thick Description of Harry Smith’ is not just a play; it's a call to unearth the hidden narratives that shape us."Notes from the Creators:
Nick O’Leary (Director): "Harry Smith was real, and this play is a rediscovery of the magic of the American experiment."
- January 19-28, 2024
- Jan 19-20, 24-27: 7:30 pm
- Jan 21, 27-28: 2:00 pm
- Buy Tickets
- Email: ticket@uw.edu
- Phone: (206)-543-4880 or (800) 859-5342 (12–4pm, M–F)
The School of Drama’s public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in five different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide further opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration — often alongside prominent, internationally known artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.
