A Thick Description of Harry Smith, Vol.1 at the UW School of Drama January 19-28, 2024

The School of Drama at the University of Washington is pleased to present A THICK DESCRIPTION OF HARRY SMITH, VOL. 1, a play written by Carlos Murillo, directed by graduate M.F.A. Directing student Nick O'Leary, Friday, January 19, 2024 – Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse.

4045 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105







Nick O’Leary (Director): "Harry Smith was real, and this play is a rediscovery of the magic of the American experiment." Carlos Murillo (Playwright): "In the age of forgotten playwrights, Javier C's absence intrigued me. ‘A Thick Description of Harry Smith’ is not just a play; it's a call to unearth the hidden narratives that shape us."

Step into the enchanting world of the proto-psychedelic masterpiece, a captivating journey through the eclectic life of Harry Everett Smith — filmmaker, musicologist, painter, anthropologist, collector, occultist, and fabulist.

Show Highlights:

January 19-28, 2024

Jan 19-20, 24-27: 7:30 pm

Jan 21, 27-28: 2:00 pm Run Time: Approx. 2 hrs. 40 mins with a 10-min intermission.

Warnings: Haze, amplified sound, mild mature themes, and sexual content.



Buy Tickets

Email: ticket@uw.edu

Phone: (206)-543-4880 or (800) 859-5342 (12–4pm, M–F) About the UW School of Drama



The School of Drama’s public season features fully produced shows and Lab projects in five different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide further opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration — often alongside prominent, internationally known artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.

By Carlos Murillo, Directed by Nick O’LearyJanuary 19-28, 2024