Local non-profit seeking volunteer Social Activities Committee leader

Kristine, one of NNN Board Directors at our 2023 Member/Volunteer picnic

Did you make a New Year’s Resolution to volunteer more to help your community? Here’s a great volunteer opportunity to help your neighbors continue to age well in their own homes. Did you make a New Year’s Resolution to volunteer more to help your community? Here’s a great volunteer opportunity to help your neighbors continue to age well in their own homes.





As Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) prepares to celebrate our 5 Year Anniversary this year, we’re looking for a new chairperson for our Social Activities Committee! We have a strong team of enthusiastic, dedicated volunteers on the committee, and are looking for a new committee chair in the new year.



It’s here! Your year to make a difference in combating social isolation for your neighbors.





In this non-profit leadership role, you will lead an interactive team of volunteers in continuing the great framework put in place over the last four years.





We’re looking for a new committee chairperson for the new year, and ideally you’ll bring your leadership skills and organizational skills to help ensure our calendar runs smoothly.





You’ll be helping the committee support current activities and exploring new activities for our members to stay socially engaged. If leading meetings, running reports, writing/editing newsletter articles is your passion, this may just be what you’ve been waiting for.





You’ll volunteer from your own home, and report team status updates to the Board of Directors and work closely with our Director of Community Operations and Outreach. While some reports are due each month, you get to set your own schedule of volunteering your time.



NNN serves Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





Our mission is to create neighborly connections, fostering engagement, and empowering seniors and adults with disabilities to thrive in the place they call home.





We achieve this mission by providing a community of dedicated NNN volunteers who help seniors and individuals with disabilities on a wide range of neighborly tasks such as transportation and household chores.









If you are interested in applying for this position, please contact NNN’s Board President, Suzy Chandler:



or



--Suzy Chandler In addition, NNN offers a rich array of social connections and educational opportunities that support our neighbors’ desires to thrive in place.If you are interested in applying for this position, please contact NNN’s Board President, Suzy Chandler: suzy@northwestneighborsnetwork.org Visit the website or Facebook page --Suzy Chandler







