Severe Weather Shelter hosted nine people its first night open
Monday, January 15, 2024
|Urban League shelter staff
Photo courtesy KCRHA
The North King County Severe Weather Shelter up and running for this activation!
Located at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church and staffed by Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, this shelter is the result of months of collaboration that began with 5 cities in North King County signing the Interlocal Agreement that unifies homelessness response under the KCRHA, a grant funding process in the fall of 2023, and MANY people coming together to successfully launch the shelter in time for this cold snap.
On its first night open, they were able to offer a warm place to stay to nine unsheltered community members in North King County.
|Connections Health Solutions donated 70 blankets
Photo courtesy KCRHA
A major thank you to everyone who was involved in making this happen—including Connections Health Solutions, which donated 70 blankets to keep those in need warm during severe weather.
Get info on shelters around the region on our Severe weather page
