Shorewood Stormrays Cheer Squad 2024

The Stormray Cheerleaders also came away with a 2nd place finish in their non-tumbling division; only .5 points from taking first place!





In just their second year competing, SW made it to State again!At the Winter Cheerfest at Skyline High School Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Shorewood Cheer team qualified to compete both their Game Day and Non-tumbling routines at the State Cheerleading Championships on February 2-3, 2024 in Battle Ground, Washington.