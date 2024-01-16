Shorewood Girls Wrestling with big wins in Marysville and Fife





Without a full line-up, they weren’t sure that they’d be able to place, but were looking forward to getting in some great matches.





Shorewood first beat Glacier Peak 40 to 36. Then they took on Mount Vernon 48 to 21. In the final dual against Lake Stevens, it came down to the final match. Lake Stevens won 39 to 30.





Shorecrest wrestlers Rebecca Rhodes and Camille Alfonse filled in two of Shorewood’s holes as non-scorers. Rhodes’ three pins helped give the Stormrays energy and propel them on to their own wins.





Stormray freshman Sarah Norton got her first varsity wins. Junior Aly Fellores pinned all three of her opponents. Junior Cora Morgan and Sophomore Abi Chishungu also won by pin. Big wins by team captains Izzy Crave, Libby Norton and Finley Houck helped to bring home the medals.





Libby Norton pinning her opponent from Forks to take home 1st place at the Fife Lasses Tournament.

Photo by Rachel Kidd

Saturday the Stormrays headed to the Fife Lasses tournament. Freshman Amelia LaClergue wowed the crowd with a fantastic cradle to pin. Stormrays Libby Norton, Finley Houck, Izzy Crave and Ally Fellores all pinned their way into the finals. Saturday the Stormrays headed to the Fife Lasses tournament. Freshmanwowed the crowd with a fantastic cradle to pin. Stormraysandall pinned their way into the finals.





Houck, Crave and Fellores each finished in 2nd place and Norton took home a 1st place medal. The team placed 5th overall out of 16 teams.



This week the Stormrays will be in action at Arlington and North Creek High School.





Shorewood girls attended the 2nd annual Marysville Premier Girls Dual Team tournament on Friday night January 12, 2024. They came away with a 2nd place finish!