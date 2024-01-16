Little Scotties Cheer Camp at Shorecrest High School

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Little Scotties is an annual fundraiser for the Shorecrest High School Cheer Team. Each year young students from across the district join with cheer team teens to learn cheer moves, dances and have a lot of fun! 

The performance during half time of a Shorecrest basketball game is the highlight for all Little Scotties Campers!

Little Scotties Cheer Camp
  • Saturday, January 20, 2024
  • 10am - 1pm (doors open at 9:30)
  • Drop off at Shorecrest High School Commons
  • For ages 5-12
  • $50 per student - includes t-shirt, bow and poms
  • Discount for siblings
  • Register day of camp with cash or check
  • Wear green and gold (Shorecrest colors) to camp if you have them
  • Bring sack lunch and a snack, water bottle and crayons or markers
  • Questions? contact Cheer Coach Trish: patricia.moore@ssd412.org
Little Scotties Performance!! 
  • Tuesday, January 30 during halftime of basketball game
  • Game starts at 7:15pm, half time around 7:40pm
  • Admission to the game is $7 adults, $5 children, free for campers


