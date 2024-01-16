Little Scotties Cheer Camp at Shorecrest High School
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
The performance during half time of a Shorecrest basketball game is the highlight for all Little Scotties Campers!
Go! Fight! Win!
Little Scotties Cheer Camp
Go! Fight! Win!
Little Scotties Cheer Camp
- Saturday, January 20, 2024
- 10am - 1pm (doors open at 9:30)
- Drop off at Shorecrest High School Commons
- For ages 5-12
- $50 per student - includes t-shirt, bow and poms
- Discount for siblings
- Register day of camp with cash or check
- Wear green and gold (Shorecrest colors) to camp if you have them
- Bring sack lunch and a snack, water bottle and crayons or markers
- Questions? contact Cheer Coach Trish: patricia.moore@ssd412.org
- Tuesday, January 30 during halftime of basketball game
- Game starts at 7:15pm, half time around 7:40pm
- Admission to the game is $7 adults, $5 children, free for campers
