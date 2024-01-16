Community Action Meeting to Address Sex Trafficking on Aurora Ave in Seattle
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
|Guest speaker Audrey Badeke of REST
Thursday, January 18, 2024
12255 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA
5:00pm - 7:30pm
Register here
Join us for a critical in-person event featuring guest speakers where we will learn about action steps the community and local businesses can take to address the issue of sex trafficking on Aurora Ave N in Seattle.
This meeting will be held at the 125th Street Grill, 12255 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA, 98133.
We invite community members, activists, and organizations to brainstorm effective strategies to combat this serious problem. Together, we can make a difference and create a safer environment for everyone.
Agenda and Program
Networking, 5 - 5:30 pm; Dinner, 5:30 - 6 pm; Program and Guest Speakers, 6 pm - 7 pm; Q&A and Call to Action, 7 pm - 7:30 pm.
Admission includes dinner, $30. Donations to REST to support trafficking survivors are encouraged. RSVP is required.
Featured speaker is Audrey Baedke, co-founder of REST (Real Escape from the Sex Trade).
Your reservation includes dinner. If you do not want to purchase dinner on Eventbrite, you can RSVP to kphmediallc@gmail.com and admission is free.
Audrey Baedke is a co-founder at REST and oversees all of REST’s programs. She earned her bachelor's degree in Multicultural Studies and has worked with individuals in the sex trade for 17 years.
