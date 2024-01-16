Community Action Meeting to Address Sex Trafficking on Aurora Ave in Seattle

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Guest speaker Audrey Badeke of REST
Join Rotary of the NW for a Community Action Meeting tackling sex trafficking on Aurora — let's find solutions together.

Thursday, January 18, 2024
12255 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA
5:00pm - 7:30pm

Register here

Join us for a critical in-person event featuring guest speakers where we will learn about action steps the community and local businesses can take to address the issue of sex trafficking on Aurora Ave N in Seattle. 

This meeting will be held at the 125th Street Grill, 12255 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA, 98133.

We invite community members, activists, and organizations to brainstorm effective strategies to combat this serious problem. Together, we can make a difference and create a safer environment for everyone. 

Featured speaker is Audrey Baedke, co-founder of REST (Real Escape from the Sex Trade).

Here is an opportunity to be part of the solution!

Agenda and Program

Networking, 5 - 5:30 pm; Dinner, 5:30 - 6 pm; Program and Guest Speakers, 6 pm - 7 pm; Q&A and Call to Action, 7 pm - 7:30 pm.

Admission includes dinner, $30. Donations to REST to support trafficking survivors are encouraged. RSVP is required

Your reservation includes dinner. If you do not want to purchase dinner on Eventbrite, you can RSVP to kphmediallc@gmail.com and admission is free.

Audrey Baedke is a co-founder at REST and oversees all of REST’s programs. She earned her bachelor's degree in Multicultural Studies and has worked with individuals in the sex trade for 17 years.


Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  