Community Action Meeting to Address Sex Trafficking on Aurora Ave in Seattle

Guest speaker Audrey Badeke of REST Join Rotary of the NW for a Community Action Meeting tackling sex trafficking on Aurora — let's find solutions together. Join Rotary of the NW for a Community Action Meeting tackling sex trafficking on Aurora — let's find solutions together.









We invite community members, activists, and organizations to brainstorm effective strategies to combat this serious problem. Together, we can make a difference and create a safer environment for everyone.

Featured speaker is Audrey Baedke, co-founder of REST (Real Escape from the Sex Trade).





Agenda and Program



Networking, 5 - 5:30 pm; Dinner, 5:30 - 6 pm; Program and Guest Speakers, 6 pm - 7 pm; Q&A and Call to Action, 7 pm - 7:30 pm.



Admission includes dinner, $30. Donations to REST to support trafficking survivors are encouraged. Here is an opportunity to be part of the solution! RSVP is required





Audrey Baedke is a co-founder at REST and oversees all of REST’s programs. She earned her bachelor's degree in Multicultural Studies and has worked with individuals in the sex trade for 17 years.





Your reservation includes dinner. If you do not want to purchase dinner on Eventbrite, you can RSVP to kphmediallc@gmail.com and admission is free. This meeting will be held at the 125th Street Grill, 12255 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA, 98133.

Thursday, January 18, 202412255 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA5:00pm - 7:30pmJoin us for a critical in-person event featuring guest speakers where we will learn about action steps the community and local businesses can take to address the issue of sex trafficking on Aurora Ave N in Seattle.