This guy showed up in October, peering over a fence on the corner of 55th and 198th in Lake Forest Park (on the way to Kenmore).





Instead of leaving after Halloween, he stayed around for Thanksgiving, transformed into Santa Bones for Christmas, and added the gold tinsel for New Year's.





He's a grumpy Santa because his bag says "Santa's Coal" with "naughty" checkmarked.





He looks pretty good as you are driving by, but he's pretty grisly in a close up.





--Diane Hettrick








