Join LFP Rotary in Polar Bear Dip January 20, 2024 to support the eradication of POLIO
Monday, January 8, 2024
Lake Forest Park Rotary, ‘Come Dip’ will hold their 5th Annual Polar Bear Dip fundraiser supporting the eradication of POLIO…endpolio.org
Saturday, January 20, 2024, 2pm at the Sheridan Beach Club, 16500 Shore Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Marine Police will be there to ensure water safety, LFP Police Chief Harden & Detective Craig Teschlog will DIP…!
Ginger shots by sponsor NEKTER juice bar
- ENTRY FEE: $5 for dippers/observers
- BRING: a jar of Peanut Butter to donate to our local North Helpline
|LFP Rotary has done this before...
Photo courtesy Rotary Club of LFP
