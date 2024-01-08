Stormray Girls place 25th at largest girls wrestling tournament in the country

Stormrays at Kelso: Cora Morgan, Finley Houck, Aly Fellores, Izzy Crave, Libby Norton, Sarah Norton, Abi Chishungu, Natalia Pittman, Amelia LaClergue, and Kiyomi Hakuno, (not pictured, Ellie Van Horn)

11 Stormray girls were among the 815 girls who entered into the Braided 64 tournament at Kelso High School on January 5-6, 2024. 11 Stormray girls were among the 815 girls who entered into the Braided 64 tournament at Kelso High School on January 5-6, 2024.





Athletes from 103 different teams were entered into brackets that ranged from 32 to 128 wrestler brackets.





Saturday competitors: Aly Fellores, Izzy Crave, Libby Norton, Finley Houck, Abi Chishungu

After several intense rounds of competition on Friday evening, five Shorewood Stormrays were among the 336 girls who would continue on toward the podium on Saturday. After several intense rounds of competition on Friday evening, five Shorewood Stormrays were among the 336 girls who would continue on toward the podium on Saturday.





Junior Izzy Crave Junior Izzy Crave was the leading scorer for the Stormrays with a 6th place finish. She won by pin in 6 of her 7 victories. Juniorwas the leading scorer for the Stormrays with a 6th place finish. She won by pin in 6 of her 7 victories.





Sophomores Finley Houck and Abi Chishungu also placed. Houck finished 7th and Chisungu finished in 8th.





Libby Norton and Aly Fellores, and sophomore Ellie Van Horn.



Coach Tricia Norton commented, “This weekend was equally as difficult as anything we will see at the state tournament. "Each bracket had many state placers, some from multiple states. Our girls should be so proud of themselves for stepping up to this incredible challenge.” This week the Stormray girls will be in action at Marysville Pilchuck on Friday Night.



Article by Tricia Norton

Photos by Tricia Norton & Ben Norton



The girls placed 25th overall with help from wins by juniorsand, and sophomoreThis week the Stormray girls will be in action at Marysville Pilchuck on Friday Night.Article by Tricia NortonPhotos by Tricia Norton & Ben Norton



