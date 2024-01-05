Live fire training continues on Thursday, January 11, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024

Training burn last year
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire will conduct live fire training on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 309 NE 155th St, Shoreline WA 98155.

The fire department looks for every opportunity to train on live fires and welcomes the ability to set and put out fires in buildings that are scheduled for demolition.

They previously conducted training on Thursday, January 4th at 301 NE 155th St.

If you know of a building, either residential or commercial, contact Shoreline Fire PIO Michelle Pidduck


