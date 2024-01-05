Yuletide Camellia is right on time

Camellia sasanqua 'Yuletide'

Photo by Lee Lageschulte In the January 4th edition I published Lee Lageschulte's photo of a camellia and wondered if it was supposed to be blooming now.





Gardening experts checked in and the answer is "Yes."





Sara Camaresi, who tends Shoreline Park, said it is the Camellia sasanqua 'Yuletide' and "as the name indicates, it's right on time."





Garden Guy Bruce Bennett agreed and added "It is a very nice plant and self-cleans its spent flowers unlike the larger S. japonica which lets the old flowers just rot on the shrub."





We need more of this variety to brighten overcast January days.





--Diane Hettrick







