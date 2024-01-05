Molbak's is closing in January - going out of business sale on now

Photo courtesy Molbak's By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Molbak's Garden + Home will be going out of business this month after over 65 years in Woodinville.





Green Partners / Cascade had an ambitious plan to create a 'Garden Center' in the heart of Woodinville with Molbak's Garden + Home as the centerpiece.





To that end, Green Partners bought the Molbak's property and allowed them to stay, rent-free, pending demolition and construction.





Now Green Partners / Cascade has determined that the project doesn't pencil out and is abandoning the project altogether.





The City of Woodinville urged the two entities to negotiate but said they had limited avenues to influence the outcome.





Molbak's has chosen to go out of business immediately. The Seattle Times reports that their last day open will be January 28, 2024.





Molbak's is running a going out of business sale. The family owned garden store has been in business since 1956 when Egon and Laina Molbak arrived in rural Woodinville from Denmark, bringing with them a passion for gardening, and a dream of creating their own business that took root and grew.












