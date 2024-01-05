Rotary Sharing Tree 2023 was a huge success

LFP Rotary Leaders at the Sharing Tree

Photo courtesy LFP Rotary

Thanks to Thanks to Lake Forest Park Rotary and the community for the power of giving, the Rotary Sharing Tree and its volunteers stationed in Town Center at Lake Forest Park generated $5,140 for local charities and that doesn’t account for all the donated toys !!!





Photo courtesy LFP Rotary

North Helpline received $1,325 cash value in gift cards. The Center for Human Services received $3,815 in gift cards.





Approximately 125 families were served in the Shoreline / Lake Forest Park community. 45 households received gift cards to get them through the holiday and beyond. 300 children received toys from the Rotary sharing tree.



The Sharing Tree is an annual project of the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.







