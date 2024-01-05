Help plan the future of Shoreline by serving on the Shoreline Planning Commission

Photo by Jason Goodman on unsplash.com

UPDATE: Application deadline extended to January 19.





The volunteers who serve on the Shoreline Planning Commission provide recommendations to the City Council on land use, growth, and development issues.



The Commission addresses key questions that affect the quality of life in Shoreline, such as:

How should we balance new commercial and residential development with the desire to maintain the character of existing neighborhoods?

How do we plan for a future that includes light rail?

How can we encourage developers to use green building practices and provide affordable housing?

How will the City allow alternate housing types that fit within our established neighborhoods? No technical background or experience in land use is required.





Important qualifications are an ability to listen and work well with others; a willingness to prepare and read staff reports prior to the meetings; and a commitment to regular attendance and active participation at the meetings.





Candidates must live or own property in Shoreline. The City compensates Commissioners for their time.





Application details

If you are interested in applying, fill out a Community Service Application.

You can also pick up a copy from City Hall.

Submit your application by email to clk@shorelinewa.gov

or mail it to:

City of Shoreline, City Clerk



17500 Midvale Avenue N



Shoreline, WA 98133

You can also drop it off in person at the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall. Applications are due by 5:00pm on Friday, January 19, 2024.





More information:

The Shoreline City Council is looking for volunteers to serve on the Planning Commission for four-year terms beginning in April 2024.