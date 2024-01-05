By Doug Cerretti





Consider volunteering for the Seattle King County Clinic Thursday, February 15 – Sunday, February 18, 2024





February's Clinic is fast approaching, and SKCC has multiple areas that are not fully staffed. The number of patients the clinic can see are directly dependent on how many volunteers we can gather.





Expertise in medical, dental and vision care is a plus but not required as there are many volunteer positions in General Support that only require your willingness to help or at most some computer skills or a second language.







Can you or someone you know sign up in any of these roles? Volunteering for SKCC is a very rewarding experience. Spread the word and be one of approximately 4000 volunteers to treat over 3000 patients at: seattlecenter.org/volunteers



Between 2014 and 2023, 27,000+ volunteers helped to provide more than $23 million in care to 27,000 patients.



The Clinic is a major function of the Seattle Center Foundation and is held at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109.



Massive Seattle-King county free clinic

The Seattle-King county free vision clinic runs on volunteers

Seattle/King County Clinic (SKCC) brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, non-profits, private businesses and volunteers from across the State of Washington to produce a giant free health clinic at Seattle Center, February 15 – February 18, 2024.