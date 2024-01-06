Cannabis dispensary investigation in Lake Forest Park

Photo from Google maps
On January 5, 2024, LFPPD officers rapidly responded to a burglary alarm at the Mr. Greens Cannabis Dispensary, located at 15029 Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park.

Upon arrival, officers found an abandoned Kia sedan next to the business that had been used to ram a hole in the side of the business.

With the assistance of an Edmonds PD K-9 team and assisting officers from Bothell PD, the building was checked and cleared.

The suspects had left prior to the officers’ arrival. An unknown quantity of product was stolen from the business.

The abandoned Kia sedan was found to be an unreported, stolen vehicle from Kirkland. The crime scene was processed with the assistance of King County AFIS.

The investigation is continuing, and the department is developing information as to how many suspects and possible additional vehicles were involved.

