Cannabis dispensary investigation in Lake Forest Park





















Upon arrival, officers found an abandoned Kia sedan next to the business that had been used to ram a hole in the side of the business.With the assistance of an Edmonds PD K-9 team and assisting officers from Bothell PD, the building was checked and cleared.The suspects had left prior to the officers’ arrival. An unknown quantity of product was stolen from the business.The abandoned Kia sedan was found to be an unreported, stolen vehicle from Kirkland. The crime scene was processed with the assistance of King County AFIS.The investigation is continuing, and the department is developing information as to how many suspects and possible additional vehicles were involved.The Lake Forest Park Police Department is a state accredited police agency serving the citizens of the city of Lake Forest Park in King County, Washington. It is a partner agency in the Coalition of Small Police Agencies (CSPA) of King County.