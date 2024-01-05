King Conservation District (KCD) candidates announced for seat on 2024 Board of Supervisors

King Conservation District (KCD) is holding an election for Seat #1 on the Board of Supervisors.





Voting begins January 23, 2024 and ends February 13, 2024.







Brittney Bush Bollay

Aaron Ellig

Erik Goheen

You will be able to access your ballot through the online portal January 23, 2024 at 8:00am through February 13, 2024 at 8:00pm.



Two of KCD’s Board Seats are appointed by the Washington State Conservation Commission. Seat #4 is up for appointment in 2024. The window for applications for the appointed seat is January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024.





If you are interested in applying for the appointed state position, visit www.scc.wa.gov/elections-and-appointments The following individuals are running for Position #1 (alphabetical by last name):Visit King County Election Information Page to review candidates and learn more about the Board Supervisor Election.





King Conservation District includes all registered voters in King County (excluding the cities of Enumclaw, Federal Way, Milton, Pacific, and Skykomish that do not participate in the district).KCD provides technical assistance to private residents in forest management, farm conservation planning, wildfire preparedness, and streamside and shoreline enhancement. They also work with cities and other organizations to support community gardens, urban forest canopy, and local food systems.