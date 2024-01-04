Aren't these spring flowers?

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



Lee Lageschulte photographed this beauty on New Year's Day January 1, 2024, in Edmonds. I think they look like camellias and that they are either blooming way too early or way too late.





Have you ever noticed that when the Seattle TV stations show photos of downtown, it looks like the cameras are broadcasting in black & white?





It's nice to have a bright spot of color whether it's out of season or not.





--Diane Hettrick







