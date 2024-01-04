Aren't these spring flowers?

Thursday, January 4, 2024

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Lee Lageschulte photographed this beauty on New Year's Day January 1, 2024, in Edmonds. I think they look like camellias and that they are either blooming way too early or way too late.

Have you ever noticed that when the Seattle TV stations show photos of downtown, it looks like the cameras are broadcasting in black & white?

It's nice to have a bright spot of color whether it's out of season or not.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  