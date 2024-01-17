Event will honor the life and legacy of Edwin T. Pratt
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Join the Shoreline Community College Foundation on Tuesday January 30, 2024 from 5:00-7:00pm as we remember the life and legacy of Edwin Pratt!
Edwin T. Pratt, a resident of Shoreline WA was an activist who championed open and equal access to education and housing opportunities for all of Seattle's residents.
He was the Director of the Seattle Urban League, and a key participant in civil rights campaigns against housing discrimination, school segregation, and employment bias.
He was also someone whose life was tragically cut short when he was killed outside his home in Shoreline in 1969 when he was just 38 years old. Join us on the 30th of January to learn more about him and the important work he did for Seattle.
The event will be held on campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in the main dining room of the PUB.
He was the Director of the Seattle Urban League, and a key participant in civil rights campaigns against housing discrimination, school segregation, and employment bias.
He was also someone whose life was tragically cut short when he was killed outside his home in Shoreline in 1969 when he was just 38 years old. Join us on the 30th of January to learn more about him and the important work he did for Seattle.
The event will be held on campus 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in the main dining room of the PUB.
0 comments:
Post a Comment