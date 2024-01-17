Teen pickleball and pingpong tournament Saturday at the Teen Center

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

This Saturday at the Shoreline Teen Center, the 2nd Annual Pickleball and Pingpong Tournament.
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
16554 Fremont Ave N Shoreline WA 98133
Open 6:00 - 10:30pm PST

Calling all middle schoolers! 

Join us at the Teen Center on Saturday nights for sports, games, art, and food. Our staff run activities catered to middle school aged youth and create a safe, supervised space for your youth to hang out with friends, meet new people, and have a great time!

The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged middle school-18 years old. We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. 

All activities are free of charge. For event information email mhale@shorelinewa.gov and for more information on our teen programs email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov or find us on Instagram @shorelineteenprograms

Hours (Sept-June)
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 2:30pm - 6:00pm
  • Wednesday 1:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Friday 2﻿:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Saturday Middle School Night 6﻿:00pm - 10:30pm


