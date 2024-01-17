Teen pickleball and pingpong tournament Saturday at the Teen Center









Hours (Sept-June)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 2:30pm - 6:00pm

Wednesday 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Friday 2﻿:30pm - 9:00pm

Saturday Middle School Night 6﻿:00pm - 10:30pm



All activities are free of charge. For event information email mhale@shorelinewa.gov and for more information on our teen programs email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov or find us on Instagram @shorelineteenprogramsHours (Sept-June)

Join us at the Teen Center on Saturday nights for sports, games, art, and food. Our staff run activities catered to middle school aged youth and create a safe, supervised space for your youth to hang out with friends, meet new people, and have a great time!The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged middle school-18 years old. We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.