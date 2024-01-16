Suni's is back - in a streamlined form
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
|Sign in the door of the new space
Owner Chris Kyrkos has confirmed that the space is currently under renovation and will be occupied by Suni's. They will serve almost a full menu; however no burgers at this space.
"It isn't big enough for a grill," Kyrkos explained.
He said that he and his family had received so much loved and support from the community that they had to come back now, even without the burgers, as he is uncertain when the original site will be ready.
0 comments:
Post a Comment