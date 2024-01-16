Suni's is back - in a streamlined form

Sign in the door of the new space Space in the former Nail Code at Space in the former Nail Code at 1504 NE 179th - next to Golden Bow Gifts and Flowers will be the new, temporary home of beloved Suni's Restaurant.





Owner Chris Kyrkos has confirmed that the space is currently under renovation and will be occupied by Suni's. They will serve almost a full menu; however no burgers at this space.





"It isn't big enough for a grill," Kyrkos explained.





He said that he and his family had received so much loved and support from the community that they had to come back now, even without the burgers, as he is uncertain when the original site will be ready.







