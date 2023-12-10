Tim Dellit named CEO of UW Medicine

Dr. Timothy H. Dellit has been at UW Medicine for 22 years

Following a national search, Dr. Timothy H. Dellit has been appointed to lead UW Medicine and the University of Washington School of Medicine, UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Tricia Serio announced November 28, 2023.

“Tim has proven himself to be a leader in the most difficult of times, including during the COVID-19 pandemic and as UW Medicine addresses the challenges caused by the changing healthcare landscape. He is an adept listener and communicator who is dedicated to serving all communities,” Cauce said.

"Tim is also committed to advancing excellence and equity in education and our workforce and healthcare outcomes, all of which are core to UW Medicine's mission to improve the health of all people.



"And even as someone who has more than two decades of service to UW Medicine, Tim still brings new perspectives. I'm so pleased that he'll be the one leading our healthcare enterprise into a new era."













Dellit will serve as the CEO of UW Medicine, the Paul G. Ramsey Endowed Dean of the UW School of Medicine and the university’s executive vice president for medical affairs, positions he has held on an interim basis since July 2022.